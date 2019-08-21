Planning group delays key vote on south Alabama toll bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Mobile planning organization delayed a key vote on a controversial toll bridge amid pushback over the cost to commuters and families.

Mobile Area Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday voted to delay a decision on whether to include the project in the region's transportation plan. The bridge must be in the plan to qualify for federal funding. The group will meet again in October after a state toll bridge authority meets.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson suggested the delay. Some toll bridge opponents applauded after the vote.

The proposed $2.1 billion bridge would cross the Mobile River and Mobile Bay. Opponents say the proposed tolls of up to $6 would hurt working families.

Stimpson said the area needs a bridge, and he hopes state officials can help find a "pathway forward."