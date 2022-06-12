Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Plans for a large agriculture center in central Alabama have fallen through, with leaders unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.
First announced in 2019, the Alabama Rural Economic Center, a joint effort between the city of Clanton, Chilton County and the Alabama Farmers Federation, was projected to attract more than 900,000 visitors annually to Clanton for agriculture shows, festivals and other events. Leaders said it could created about 400 jobs.