SHELTON — A plastics manufacturing company is setting up shop at 710 Bridgeport Ave., taking the remaining space in the building not already occupied by PerkinElmer.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Jan. 26, approved Gary Plastic Packaging Corp.’s site plan application. The company, presently based in Bronx, N.Y., will occupy 207,000 square feet of the structure for manufacturing, office, warehouse and distribution services.

Commission Chairwoman Virginia Harger said the approval confirms the commission’s desire for an operation of this type at 710 Bridgeport Ave., an activity the facility was intended for when built in 1978.

Gary Plastic Packaging Corp. produces a variety of products using an injection blow-molding process.

“The facility on Bridgeport Avenue is well suited for its needs, requiring only the installation of some equipment on the outside of the building,” Harger said. “Parking for its employees is more than adequate, and the site is well-situated for access to Route 8 for shipping and receiving purposes.”

This move comes months after the commission denied a zone change request that would have allowed the construction of 272 apartments.

The plan had called for four buildings and 272 units with 10 percent of the units — 27 total — listed as affordable housing. The structure where PerkinElmer is located was to remain, with the four buildings built in the present parking area.

The commission cited concerns about the project’s density, with residential and industrial uses mixed on the site, and an increased traffic burden on Bridgeport Avenue.

The proposed development would also be inconsistent with the city’s Plan of Conservation and Development and, if approved, would hurt ongoing downtown development, the commissioners said.

Besides the city gaining a new manufacturer as a member of its business community, Harger said, “what is equally exciting is that the demand for Gary Plastic’s products requires a seven-day, three-shift schedule with approximately 300 employees needed on a daily basis in its office and manufacturing areas. That means that Shelton residents will have the opportunity for gainful employment with Gary Plastic Packaging, the results of which are sure to be economic growth in our city.”

According to its Facebook page, Gary Plastic Packaging Corp. manufactures polystyrene boxes for food, collectibles and packaging — with all shapes, sizes and compartments.

