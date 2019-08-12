Plumb Library hosts resident art exhibit in August

George Neubauer. George Neubauer. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Plumb Library hosts resident art exhibit in August 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Longtime Shelton resident George Neubauer will have an exhibit of his handmade war memorabilia at the Plumb Memorial Library during the month of August. The exhibit will be on display during regular library hours.

Neubauer took up making submarines, tanks and other war memorabilia as a hobby several years ago. He was a Marine serving in Okinawa from 1973-1976.

All of his work is made from recycled materials, including foam, cardboard and toothpicks and it takes about an hour to make each item.

For more information, call Plumb Memorial Library at 203-724-1580.