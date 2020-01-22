Plumb Library hosts winter sowing program

Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a winter sowing workshop at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15, with a snow day on Feb. 22, also at 11 a.m.

Participants will learn this fun and easy way to start seeds outside in winter, an announcement said. No lights, heat mats or expensive equipment is required to grow seeds. Everyone who attends will sow seeds to take home with them.

This class will be taught by gardener Debbie Semonich. She has been gardening for 20 years and began winter sowing 15 years ago. The success she had with this method led to her selling flowers at local farmers’ markets.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library’s Adult Department at 203-924-1580 or by registering at sheltonlibrarysystem.org.