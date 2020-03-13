Plumb Library plays host to Shelton photographer’s work

Local artist Janice Pavlides will be displaying her photography at Plumb Memorial Library throughout this month.

Local artist Janice Pavlides is displaying her photography at Plumb Memorial Library throughout this month.

Pavlides is the photographer and designer of Angel Eyes Studio in Shelton. Angel Eyes Studio was launched in 2007, and, since then, she has had the pleasure of working with her team to capture the hearts and visions of her clients through her photography, an announcement about the exhibit said.

Her love of nature, exploration, and ultimately photography all originated from family trips as a young child to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Her work is recognized by the exciting scenes, moments that are bursting with color and clarity, the announcement said.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 203-924-1580.