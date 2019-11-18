Plumb Library to host “A Christmas Carol”

Valley Shakespeare Festival will be presenting its annual Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at the Plumb Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol” has been adapted for the event by Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Executive/Artistic Director Tom Simonetti, who will play all 25 memorable characters - from the squeezing, scraping, grasping, wrenching Ebenezer Scrooge to the young, endearing Tiny Tim in a tour-de-force of theater.

Audience members will have an opportunity to mingle over refreshments provided by Plumb Library after both performances. The performances are free.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a federally-certified nonprofit theater company based in Shelton. As seating is limited, registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 203-924-1580, ext. 5102, or visiting at sheltonlibrarysystem.org.