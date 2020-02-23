Plumb Library to host healthy living series

The Plumb Memorial Library and the Absolutely Healthy Living Center will be offering a special three-part program beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Lower Level Meeting Room.

The first session in the series will discuss sugar and its effects on our bodies. Some of the main points that will be covered will be the problems with processed sugar and healthy sweetener options and why to choose those over chemicals ones. Taste testing samples and handouts outlining the benefits of each one will be given along with healthy recipes for the sweeteners.

Presenting at this first session will be Michelle Novak, who has been a local teacher and educator for more than 25 years. For years she struggled with being overweight and had multiple weight- related health issues. She is now at a healthier place in her weight and because of her own personal journey towards wellness; she developed a special interest in how sugar affects our body, health, and well- being. She has made it one of her life goals to learn about healthier, natural, sweetener options.

As the owner of Sugar and Spice Bakery and Honey, which she opened in 2017, she brings her unique knowledge and experience to produce sweet treats, without using any damaging chemical or artificial sweeteners. Michelle is the mother of two grown daughters and lives with her husband and two dogs in an old farmhouse in Shelton.

The two remaining programs in the series will be Plant Based Living on Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. and Water, Water, Quite Contrary on May 6 at 7 p.m.

These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be done by calling 203-924-1580, ext. 5102, or by registering at sheltonlibrarysystem.org.