Plumb Library welcomes ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’

Valley Shakespeare Festival popular tour production of the Bard's comedy "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" is returning to Plumb Memorial Library on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.

Valentine and Proteus are best friends until they fall in love with the same girl. Rivalry, shenanigans and mayhem ensue in this raucous comedy by the one and only William Shakespeare as only Valley Shakespeare Festival can do it! Join the two titular “gentlemen,” as they blunder and plunder their way through Italy in their pursuit of the sweet Silvia (again).

Their first performance of the tour will be in Stratford on the grounds of the old American Shakespeare Theater, which was recently lost to a fire and is being held to raise funds to rebuild the theater. It is called “Phoenix Season: Art from Ashes.”

Massaro Farm, 41 Ford Road in Woodbridge, will host the Saturday, Oct. 5, showing at 6 p.m. and the Sunday, Oct. 6, performance at 2 p.m. The final performance will be held at Southbury Library at 100 Poverty Road in Southbury, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 203-924-1580 ext. 5101 or visiting www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. Visit www.vsfestival.org for ticketing and additional information.