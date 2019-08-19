  • Chef Whitney Lee. Photo: Contributed Photo.

Plumb Memorial Library recently completed their first series of cooking classes with Chef Whitney Lee.

Lee is a graduate of Johnson and Wales and works as a library assistant at Plumb Library. She will be offering a year long series of Cooking Around the World classes in the coming months after the Children’s Department renovation is complete.

For more information call the Children’s Department or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org/plumb-library/.