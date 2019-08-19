https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Plumb-Memorial-Library-hosts-cooking-classes-14358626.php
Plumb Memorial Library hosts cooking classes
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Plumb Memorial Library recently completed their first series of cooking classes with Chef Whitney Lee.
Lee is a graduate of Johnson and Wales and works as a library assistant at Plumb Library. She will be offering a year long series of Cooking Around the World classes in the coming months after the Children’s Department renovation is complete.
For more information call the Children’s Department or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org/plumb-library/.
