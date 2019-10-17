Plumb hosts safe sitter class Nov. 5

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau will be offering a safe sitter class on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library.

The class costs of the class is $25 and covers materials needed for the class. Safe sitter is a six-hour curriculum designed for busy schedules. The class includes safe sitting as a business, success on the job, child care essentials, preventing problem behavior and basic first aid information and infant/child CPR.

Call the Shelton Youth Service Bureau, 203-924-7614, for a registration form. Return the completed registration form, together with the $25 registration fee, as soon as possible to ensure placement in the class. They can be sent to the Shelton Youth Service Bureau, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT 06484.