Plumb’s Children’s Dept. set to open next week

Plumb Memorial Library staffers Whitney Lee, front, and Debbie Semonich stack books on shelves in the newly renovated children’s department. Plumb Memorial Library staffers Whitney Lee, front, and Debbie Semonich stack books on shelves in the newly renovated children’s department. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Plumb’s Children’s Dept. set to open next week 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The shelves are back, and the books are in place as Plumb Memorial Library prepares to unveil its newly renovated children’s department on Valentine’s Day.

Fresh paint is on the walls, the flooring is new, and the layout has been nearly completely redesigned. Now, all that awaits, according to library Director Joan Stokes, is technology installation as staff prepares for a soft opening Friday, Feb. 14. A grand opening celebration is planned for mid-March.

“This is an exciting time for the library,” said Stokes as she sat at the new reference desk in the now wide-open, clean staff area.

Th children’s department is now well lit and designed so that staff can see throughout the area. The clearing out of many older books has also created more shelving space, specifically for the picture books, popular with the youngest readers.

“Safety and security come first, especially in the children’s department,” said Stokes. The staff have the proper visual to everything here.”

The computers will be against the wall to the right as people enter the children’s department, with the media center to the left. The preschool section, with new furniture and a rug donated by the Olde Ripton Garden Club, sits right in front of the children’s reference desk.

Stokes is pleased that the computers in the children’s department will be only for young people. With the elevator now in place, all adults can now access the main floor computers.

