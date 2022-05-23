Poland's divisive disciplinary body restores judge to work

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s controversial disciplinary chamber for the country's top court on Monday changed its own previous ruling and ordered an outspoken judge reinstated to work.

The decision comes as Poland’s leaders are urgently debating abolishing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which has been a sore point in Poland's relations with the European Union and an obstacle in obtaining much-needed EU funds for pandemic recovery. A draft law by President Andrzej Duda on the topic could be debated in parliament this week.