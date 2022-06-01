TULSA, Oklahoma, EE.UU. (AP) — Policía: 3 personas murieron tras ser baleadas en centro médico de Tulsa; el tirador también murió.
- Shelton History Center celebrates Father’s Day with vintage car show
- Shelton fire log: Accidents, open burnings, electrical hazards keep fire...
- Shelton aldermen approve $129M budget, reduce mill rate
- Shelton schools increase police presence in wake of Texas shooting
- Shelton fire log: Crews respond to fuel spills, open burnings, accidents
- Shelton actor bringing Robin Hood for Medieval Faire
- Democrat Donato challenges incumbent McGorty for 122nd House seat
- McGorty earns GOP endorsement for reelection bid in 122nd District
- Shelton condo plan could be headed for zoning rejection
- Shelton resident new corporator at Newtown Savings Bank
Recommended