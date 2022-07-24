Police: 2 dead in Colorado shooting; Suspect kills self

LAMAR, Colo. (AP) — A man and a woman were found dead in a shooting in southeastern Colorado and the suspected gunman later shot and killed himself after a chase, authorities said Sunday.

The man and woman were shot along with a second woman who survived Saturday afternoon in an apartment building in Lamar, a city of about 8,000 people that is a commercial hub for the surrounding ranching and farming area, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The woman was hospitalized but her condition was not known.