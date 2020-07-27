Police: 20-year-old man found shot to death in backyard

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police were called to north Omaha over the weekend for a shooting death in a residential area.

Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the home near 53rd and Boyd streets for a report of a shooting, police said. Arriving officers found the body of John Parks Jr., 20, in the home’s backyard. Parks had been shot, police said.

Police had not announced arrests in the death by Monday morning and were asking the public for any information on the shooting. Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.