Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Three police officers were injured and 18 people were arrested as a result of a riot in Seattle involving explosives, bottles and rocks, authorities said.

A protest against the Seattle Police Officers Guild erupted into violence just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, police said in a news release. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle, the statement said.

Police ordered the crowd to disperse and then people began throwing rocks and bottles at officers, the release stated. Fireworks were also thrown at officers, KIRO-TV reported.

Of the three officers injured, police said one was hospitalized. The department released photos of some of the injuries including one officer with a black eye and another with a burn mark on their neck.

Blast balls and “OC spray” — also known as pepper spray — were used to disperse the crowd, police said. The 18 individuals arrested were booked in the King County Jail.