Police: Body of 1 of 2 missing women found in Virginia river

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Search teams in Virginia have found the body of one of two women missing for days after a dozen people on rafts and paddleboards went over a dam on the James River, police said.

The body of Lauren Winstead, 23, of Henrico County was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, Henrico County Police tweeted. The search for Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County is continuing, but will transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation, police said.