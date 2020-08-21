Police: Candidate for mayor faked attack to blame opponent

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A woman running for mayor in a South Carolina city faked her own kidnapping and beating in a Facebook video in an attempt to pin the attack on an opponent, police said.

Sabrina Belcher, 29, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report of a felony and conspiracy after she went to the police department Tuesday to report the attack, Sumter Police said.

Belcher hired Christopher James Eaddy to hit her and break the windows in her car while recording the attack on Facebook Live, according to arrest warrants.

During the recording, Belcher blamed one of her five opponents for the attack, police spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt told The Sumter Item.

McGirt didn't say who Belcher blamed for the attack, but said Belcher had plans to try and smear all of them. Belcher also gave police the wrong name of her attacker, McGirt said.

“This was simply an effort to create disorder and discontent in our community for personal gain,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said. “As a result, a valuable number of resources, including personnel, man hours of the police department as well as local medical professionals, were wasted based on false information.”

Eaddy, 34, was charged with conspiracy.

Records did not list lawyers for Belcher and Eaddy and the newspaper reported Belcher did not return a message left on the phone number on her paperwork filing to run for mayor.