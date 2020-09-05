Police: Crash kills 2 pedestrians using crosswalk in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a community in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains say two pedestrians were killed Friday when they were walking on a designated crosswalk and a driver struck them.

Authorities on Saturday said the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene in Boone. The Boone Police Department identified them as Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54, both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said the driver, Madison Jane Mahagan, 21, of Durham, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. It was not immediately clear Saturday if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.