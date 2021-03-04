Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder, authorities said Thursday.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail, according to a statement from the police department. Police did not immediately provide further details about the case against Riser, and a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney's office said her office didn't have information on the case.