Police: Driver fatally shot during road dispute in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A driver was fatally shot by another driver in Arizona after the two men got into an argument on Sunday and started firing gunshots at each other, authorities said.

It is not clear what led to the argument, but Phoenix police said both men stopped their vehicles and the man who died confronted the other driver with a gun, news outlets reported. The other driver also had a gun, leading to the shooting between the two.

Officials responding to the scene in Phoenix found the man with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who shot him was not injured, officials said. He was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the two men.