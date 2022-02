ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Newport woman fleeing a traffic stop dragged a police officer with her vehicle about 50 feet (15 meters) on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont State Police said.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Matthew Tarricone had pulled the woman over for minor motor vehicle infractions Wednesday night. After stopping on Interstate 91, she drove away and dragged Tarricone at about 20 mph before he was able to break free from the vehicle, police said.