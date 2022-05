This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Shelton Fire Department/Contributed photos Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — The driver of an oil delivery truck who drove his vehicle into a home on Sheehy Lane May 4 has died, officials said.

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed the driver’s death but did not identify the driver, saying the incident remains under investigation.