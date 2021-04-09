Police: Employee kills 1, wounds 5 at Texas cabinet business April 8, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 1:10 a.m.
Police responded to a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bryan, Texas. One person was killed and several people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody.
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A man opened fire at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper prior to his arrest, authorities said.
Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola, Texas, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center in Bryan late Thursday, according to a Bryan Police Department statement. Jail records showed Bollin was charged with murder and being held on a $1 million bond. No attorney was listed for Bollin in the jail record.