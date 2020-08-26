Police: Farmington man drowned in southeastern Missouri lake

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A Farmington man has drowned in southeastern Missouri's Hager Lake, according to police there.

Authorities first learned of the drowning Tuesday morning when a person fishing at the lake called 911 to report seeing a body floating in the water, the Daily Journal reported. Police, firefighters and the county coroner responded, and the body of Henry Bomar Jr., 57, was pulled from the water, Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday afternoon, and no foul play is suspected in Bomar’s drowning. It appeared Bomar’s body had been in the water only hours when it was discovered, Coplin said.