Police: Homemade explosive found in car following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man was arrested in Lincoln after officials first found first a gun, then a homemade explosive in his car following a crash, police there said.

The crash happened Saturday night, when the 35-year-old man suffered a medical episode, according to police, and crashed his vehicle into a light pole near the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus, television station KOLN reported.

Rescue crews who arrived on the scene found a gun on the man, who police say is a convicted felon and barred from having a gun. Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle then turned up an improvised explosive device.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The man had not been formally charged by midday Monday.