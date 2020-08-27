Police ID 2 shot to death in Kansas City's East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified two men shot to death in Kansas City’s East Bottoms.

Jahmiere Green, 18, and Brandon Rainey, 22, were killed in the Tuesday night shooting, Kansas City police said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the area for reports of gunshots,. Arriving officers found the two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle; both men died at the scene.

Police had not released more information by Thursday morning on what may have led to the shooting, and no arrests had been announced.

Data kept by the Kansas City Star showed the Tuesday night killings were the 132nd and 133rd homicides in Kansas City this year. That compared with 99 homicides by this time last year.