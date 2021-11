KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a person found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on a Kansas City street as a 15-year-old boy.

Kamari Bridges, 15, died from his injuries in the shooting, police said in an updated news release. Officers found Bridges around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a car on the eastern edge of the Blue Hills neighborhood, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died overnight.