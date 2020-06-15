Police: Man arrested after throwing beer can at woman

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing a battery charge after police say he threw a beer car at a woman.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Ernesto Erives was arraigned last week on a charge of battery against a household member following his arrest in Artesia, New Mexico, on June 6.

According to a criminal complaint, the 30-year-old Erives picked up a beer can out of a cooler and threw it at a woman.

Eyewitnesses told police Ervies threw the beer can overhanded and hit the woman in the face.

Police say officers reported seeing swelling on the woman’s forehead.

Ervies has pleaded not guilty.

It was unknown if he had an attorney.