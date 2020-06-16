Police: Man arrested after woman, girl found in burning car

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the deaths of a woman and a girl found inside a burning car in Georgia has been arrested.

The victims were found Sunday after Douglasville police officers and Douglas County firefighters responding to a report about a vehicle fire discovered the car “fully engulfed in flames” behind a home in the city, the police department said in a news release. The two bodies were seen once the fire was extinguished.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the victims, but said the deaths were part of a domestic incident. A few hours later, police said a man wanted in connection with their deaths was arrested.

Authorities did not reveal his identity or his connection to the victims, but said he has been booked into Douglas County Jail.