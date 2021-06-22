Police: Man arrested in fourth fatal shooting within week

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in a North Carolina city’s fourth fatal shooting within a week, police said Tuesday.

Durham police said in a news release that its officers responded to a call of a shooting on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found Marquin Alonso Padilla, 46, with a gunshot wound. Padilla was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release said, adding that investigators determined that the shooting apparently occurred during a dispute.