LEWES, Del. (AP) — A Wilmington man was charged with drunken driving and weapons offenses after an alleged road rage incident early Friday in Lewes, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot after a man called 911 to report that an aggressive driver followed him on Coastal Highway and into the parking lot, where he threw a lock at the man's vehicle and screamed at him, police said in a news release.