Police: Man found fatally shot in car in west Phoenix, no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been found fatally shot in a parked car in west Phoenix and police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting scene about 1 p.m. Saturday and found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes and a man with a gunshot wound inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the victim’s name yet.

They said he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police didn’t provide any information about a possible suspect.