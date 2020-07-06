Police: Man shot 2 weeks ago inside Virginia mall has died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The man shot two weeks ago inside the food court of a central Virginia mall has died, police said on Monday.

Kimani O. Donovan, who was taken to an area hospital following the June 23 shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center, died on Sunday, the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a release.

Officers had responded in the early evening to the shooting, the result of a fight between two people. Donovan, 22, of Chesterfield, was hospitalized and died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting suspect, identified by police as William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of Petersburg, was arrested hours after the shooting. Taylor was previously charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. It’s unclear if he’ll face additional charges. Police are still investigating what happened.

Taylor is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in North Prince George, according to police. There was no immediate response Monday from the jail on Monday to an email message seeking information on Taylor, including whether he has an attorney.