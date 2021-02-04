Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery' COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 6:15 p.m.
5 of5 This booking provided by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office shows Okey Payne. Police say Payne, 95, and accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center, said he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to stop the thefts. A court document released Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, reported Payne told police he confronted Ricardo Medina-Rojas on Wednesday about $200 he said was missing from his wallet and shot him once in the head. (Boulder County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to make the thefts stop, according to a court document released Thursday.
Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.