Police: Man shot, killed as law enforcement served warrant

FORKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a central Pennsylvania man who reportedly feared going to prison due to the coronavirus was shot and killed as law enforcement personnel were trying to serve a bench warrant last week.

State police in Sullivan County said 60-year-old Kevin Michael Norton was shot at about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the garage of his property near Forksville.

State police and the county sheriff's office had been dispatched to take Norton into custody, but officials haven't said whether a trooper or deputy sheriff opened fire. An autopsy by the county coroner's office was slated Monday.

PennLive.com reports that the bench warrant had been issued Tuesday after Norton failed to report to Columbia County prison to serve a six- to 23-month theft and defiant trespass sentence.

Defense attorney Kyle Rude said Saturday that Norton met those trying to serve the warrant with a shotgun. He said his client had pain and lung problems from a burn injury and was taking prescribed medication but also self-medicating.

Rude said Norton feared contracting COVID-19 and dying if he went to prison. He said he had tried to convince his client to report.