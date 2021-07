LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a Lenexa apartment complex, police there said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Lenexa Crossing Apartments, police said. Investigators said the suspected shooter called 911 to report it and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

The shooter and victim knew each other, and the shooter reported he accidentally fired the weapon, hitting the other man in the back, authorities said.

Neither the victim’s name nor the name of the suspected shooter had been released by early Tuesday morning.