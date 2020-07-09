Police: More human remains near creek likely from same body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Additional human remains found along a Kansas City creek are likely from the same body of remains discovered earlier in the week by a 10-year-old boy, police said.

Search crews found the additional human remains on Tuesday along Shoal Creek north of Pleasant Valley Road, the Kansas City Star reported. That followed the initial discovery Sunday of remains by the boy in a nearby area of the creek.

The remains have not been identified. Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman, said investigators believe the additional remains are from the same person, due to the “proximity and makeup of the remains.”

The remains are degraded beyond local authorities' ability to test for DNA, Al-Ashkar said, but advanced DNA testing will be used to try to identify them. That could take three to six months, she said.