ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer from the western New York city of Greece shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello pf the Rochester police said.