Police: Officer shoots, kills armed man in eastern Nebraska

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot in the eastern Nebraska town of Blair during a confrontation with police and sheriff’s deputies, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at a home in Blair, when police were called to a home to quell a disturbance, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Blair officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and were confronted by a man armed with a rifle, Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow said. The man was then shot.

Police have not released the man’s name or the names of the officers involved. The man was taken to a Blair hospital, where he died. No officers were injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the shooting.