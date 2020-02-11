https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Police-Pony-found-impaled-with-pitchfork-handle-15048384.php
Police: Pony found impaled with pitchfork handle at stable
HARWICH, Mass. (AP) — A pony that was impaled with the broken handle of a pitchfork was found at a Massachusetts stable, according to police.
A CB Equestrian staff member found Scottie, a 7-year-old Welsh pony, tied to a rail in Harwich Sunday morning.
Susan Buchanan, who co-owns Scottie, told the Cape Cod Times that the pony was taken to an animal hospital in Rhode Island and underwent surgery.
“I’m happy to say, it’s a miracle," Buchanan said. “He’s up and doing remarkably well.”
Harwich police said in a statement that they are investigating “this heinous attack on a defenseless animal."
View Comments