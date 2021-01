SHELTON — Police say they are investigating a chaotic scene that occurred Thursday outside the Russian Club of Shelton where one person was injured and multiple gun shots were fired.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowski said officers responded to 333 Howe Ave. about 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired and an individual who was wounded. When officers arrived, they found dozens of people attempting to leave the scene, Kozlowsky said.

“Based on the investigation, no one was shot,” Kozlowsky said, adding that officers found several spent shell cases outside the club. “One person was taken to the hospital, but not for a gun-shot injury.”

Kozlowsky said detectives are still investigating the incident — including whether the owner violated Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 executive order regarding large gatherings.

The club manager declined to comment about the incident, but said he has chosen to close the business and cancel scheduled events for at least the next two months.

Video footage from inside the building shows there were some 80 to 100 people when the incident occurred, Kozlowsky said.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said enforcing the governor’s executive orders on such gatherings is “near impossible,” since most of these types of events are private, such as the one police said occurred at the Russian Club of Shelton. He said officers on patrol know to look for these types of events, but in most cases, they are only discovered after an incident has occurred.

“I think, by and large, Shelton residents are following the rules,” Lauretti said, adding that this is the first such potential COVID violation reported in the city. “There will always be exceptions, from time to time, but I feel people here are doing what’s right.”

Kozlowsky said police will work with the state Department of Public Health to determine if any of the governor’s executive orders were violated.

