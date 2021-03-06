Police: Suspect got into wrong-way crash, was shot to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting suspect fleeing police got into a wrong-way crash on an Ohio interstate and was then killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement personnel, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Columbus police started pursuing “a suspect who had warrants for felonious assault for a shooting that occurred in early February,” Lt. Dan Hargus told reporters. Police cruisers later disengaged from the pursuit, but a police department helicopter continued to track the suspect vehicle.