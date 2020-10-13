Police: Teenagers street racing caused bicyclist's death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a bicyclist has died after he was struck by a car that was involved in an illegal street race.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that two teenagers have been charged in Virginia Beach.

Police said that Anthony Francis Tempesco, 19, and Hallam Alexander Guiler, 18, have been charged with causing the death of another while engaging in a race. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Both are being held without bond in the city jail. It's unclear if they've hired attorneys.

Police said the incident occurred Thursday night. Police said the man on the bike, Edward Charles Richardson, was pronounced dead shortly after being struck.