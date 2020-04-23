Police: Tempe men facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three Tempe men are facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges after they allegedly threatened a woman over a lost cellphone, according to police.

The Arizona Republic reports the female victim told Tempe police that she found a lost cellphone while picking up a family member at an apartment complex on April 12.

According to court records, the woman told police that the lost phone got a call from an unknown man.

The man reportedly told the victim he knew the owner of the phone and they would call her back to make arrangements to retrieve the phone.

Instead, the woman said she received a threatening text message and three men in an SUV pulled up in front of her house.

One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding she give him his iPhone back as well as her cellphone and money and she was dragged into the SUV.

In the process, she dropped the iPhone and the men grabbed it and drove off.

Police called the cellphone’s number and located the men, who have been identified as 23-year-old Kendale Smith, 22-year-old Ethan Mcguire and 22-year-old Brock Nelson.

It was unclear Wednesday if any of the men have a lawyer yet.