Police: Victim injured after group attack on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating an attack on a victim by a group of people on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a battery call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday and found an injured person who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim was attacked by a group of people near the Mirage and Venetian resorts.

Police said the suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made yet.

They’re asking the public for assistance with any information that can help in the ongoing investigation.

Police said their “Operation Persistent Pressure” focuses on fighting the recent rise in violent crimes on the resort corridor.