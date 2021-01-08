Police: Woman sought in fatal Minden crash has 3 prior DUIs

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A 66-year-old Reno woman accused of vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in Minden last year has a record of multiple drunken driving convictions and has lost her license more than two dozen times over the past 20 years, a Nevada newspaper reported.
In addition to the felony homicide charge, Joan Kathryn Wenger is accused of driving under the influence causing a collision with substantial bodily harm in the death of 70-year-old Laura Staugaard of Dayton last February on U.S. Highway 395.