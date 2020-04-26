Police arrest 2 with loaded gun at vigil for homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts monitoring a large gathering being held to remember a homicide victim may have prevented more tragedy by arresting two teenagers with a loaded weapon.

People attending the gathering in Springfield at about 7 p.m. Saturday stayed in their cars for the most part, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh said in a statement.

But officers, acting on a tip, stopped one car and recovered what they described as an AK-47 loaded with a 30-round magazine, Walsh said.

Driver Keonn Gibson and passenger Jamal Clark, both 18, of Springfield, face firearms charges in court on Monday. Gibson also faces motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if they have attorneys.

The gathering was held in honor of the 22-year-old victim of a shooting earlier this month. That person's name has not been made public.