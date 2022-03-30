Police chief: More officers needed to fully reopen Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police told lawmakers Wednesday it was his recommendation to move forward with a phased-in reopening of the U.S. Capitol as his agency works to overcome attrition after the January 6 insurrection and hiring delays because of the pandemic.
The testimony before a House subcommittee underscores that persistent security concerns are playing a major role in restricting the public’s access to the Capitol, an increasingly sore point with lawmakers from both parties who are urging a return to normalcy after two years of restrictions.